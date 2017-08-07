Sheriff: Confrontation turns into fatal shooting in Orangeburg County

Investigators have charged one man after they say a confrontation between two men turned into a fatal shooting.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said 37-year-old Curran Jennings has been charged for the shooting that happened on Whittaker Parkway on Saturday.

“This was just senseless,” Ravenell said. “Two grown men couldn’t work out any differences they may have had?”

According to the sheriff's office, Jennings made his first appearance in court on Monday where he was formally charged with murder.

Investigators say the fatal shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses told deputies that Jennings saw a man approach his truck which was parked across the street.

"As the man drew closer to Jennings’ truck, Jennings began walking in the direction of the truck and man," OCSO officials said.

Witnesses said they heard gunfire and turned to see a man lying on the ground.

"Jennings is said to have left the area but investigators were able to talk to him via a phone call and later an interview," authorities said.

