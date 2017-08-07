New Citadel Mall owners plan sports complex addition

Some big changes are coming to Citadel Mall in West Ashley.

The new owners have plans in the works to build a world class travel sports complex proposed as an addition to the mall.

It would be a place to host sports tournaments and draw in a variety of teams from all over.

Shoppers who have recently visited Citadel Mall likely noticed the addition of a basketball court in the middle of the mall. The mall's new owners have put this in place as tease what's to come in the future.

Richard Davis, a managing partner of the mall, says it will be a place you can host all kinds of tournaments including ping pong, volleyball, cheerleading, and gymnastics. It will also be able to accommodate dance performances and theater productions.

It will be years before the facility is complete but design plans are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.