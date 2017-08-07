South Carolina Democrats seek attorney general's resignation

The South Carolina Democratic Party is calling on Attorney General Alan Wilson to resign following a report that he tried to have a special prosecutor removed from an investigation.



In a statement issued Monday, second vice chairman Anthony Thompson cited a Sunday story in the Post and Courier of Charleston. He said, "At best, (Wilson) has used poor judgment that compromises public faith in both the ongoing corruption probe and his office. At worst, he has participated in obstruction of justice."



Wilson reportedly enlisted the help of political consultant Richard Quinn, who's involved in a Statehouse corruption investigation, to have independent prosecutor David Pascoe removed from the case. The story was based on emails obtained by the newspaper.



Wilson called the emails "an innocent exchange with a trusted adviser."

