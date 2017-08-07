Gilliam Garners Second South Atlantic League Player of the Week Honors

After ripping six extra-base hits and leading Charleston to a winning homestand over their in-state rivals, RiverDogs outfielder Isiah Gilliam has been named the South Atlantic League’s Player of the Week for July 31-August 6 as announced by the league office on Monday.

Gilliam, 21, continued his power surge with Charleston on their 4-3 stint at Joe Riley Park over the last week, going 10-for-26 (.385) with two homers, four doubles, and 7 RBI while appearing in all seven games of the homestand. His six extra-base knocks produced a .769 slugging percentage over the course of the week.

It is the second Player of the Week honors garnered by the Atlanta, Ga. native this year, and the third time a RiverDogs player has been named the league’s hitter of the week. The former 20th round pick out of Chipola Junior College also hauled in the SAL’s weekly hardware for the period of May 8-14.

The third-year pro currently leads all RiverDogs batters in homers, doubles (27), and RBI (68) in which he also ranks second in the league. His 20 extra-base hits since the All-Star break ranks third in the SAL circuit over that span.