Inmate who escaped from Alabama work release found at W. Ashley Hardee's

Inmate who escaped from Alabama work release found at W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

An inmate who escaped from a work release center in Alabama was found at a Hardee's in West Ashley. 

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say Michael John Klink was found at the restaurant on 2109 Savannah Hwy Monday evening after investigators received a tip from a citizen.  

Authorities say Klink had escaped from the Elba Work Release Center in Coffee County, Alabama on July 6. 

He was serving a 20-year sentence for a 2011 third-degree burglary conviction in Henry County, Alabama. 

