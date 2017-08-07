Inmate who escaped from Alabama work release found at W. Ashley Hardee's

An inmate who escaped from a work release center in Alabama was found at a Hardee's in West Ashley.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say Michael John Klink was found at the restaurant on 2109 Savannah Hwy Monday evening after investigators received a tip from a citizen.

Authorities say Klink had escaped from the Elba Work Release Center in Coffee County, Alabama on July 6.

He was serving a 20-year sentence for a 2011 third-degree burglary conviction in Henry County, Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.