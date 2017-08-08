Quantcast

Endangered person alert canceled after missing Lancaster Co. man found safe

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCSC) -

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division canceled an endangered person alert for a Lancaster County man. 

The 75-year-old was found safe Tuesday morning.

He had last been reported in Heath Springs Monday at 11:30 a.m. and was believed to be driving a red pickup truck.

Investigators did not provide details on where he was located.

