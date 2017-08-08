Endangered person alert for missing Lancaster Co. man

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has issued a endangered person alert for a missing Lancaster County man.

75-year-old Bobby Baker was last seen in Heath Springs Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Investigators believe he may be wearing navy blue overalls.

Baker may be driving a 2005 Chevrolet red pickup truck with the state license plate 43405FM.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

