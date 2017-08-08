Police: Armed robbery suspect arrested after chase, crash

North Charleston Police arrested the suspect in an armed robbery who led them on a chase early Tuesday morning.

Police responded after dispatched received a call about a robbery at 1:41 a.m. at the Aviation Avenue Waffle House.

The suspect led police on a chase from Ashley Phosphate towards Rivers Avenue to Remount Road and then to Edison Avenue, where police say he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

The suspect tried to flee on foot but was apprehended with the help of a K9 officer, according to an incident report.

It is the second time in a week the same Waffle House location was robbed. Police responded Wednesday morning at 4:49 a.m. to an armed robbery.

Pryor says police have not yet determined whether the two robberies are related.

