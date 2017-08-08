Police: suspect in armed robbery flees scene, gets in crash

The suspect of a reported armed robbery was involved in a single car accident, police say.

Dispatch says the call came in at 1:41 a.m. to the Waffle House on Aviation Avenue.

North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor said the suspect left the scene in a silver Tahoe, going west onto Ashley Phosphate towards Rivers Avenue.

The suspect reportedly drove onto Remount Road and then to Edison Avenue, where the suspect lost control of the car and hit a tree.

Pryor said the suspect tried to run on foot but was later caught by police.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.