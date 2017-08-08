Mt. Pleasant town hall opens after two years of construction

Mount Pleasant's new town hall under construction in June. (Source: Live 5)

Mount Pleasant leaders celebrated the grand opening of a new town hall Tuesday morning.

The building is home to all Town departments and includes two courtrooms, a Municipal Council Chambers, public meetings spaces and Town history room.

"It was time. It was much needed," said Town Mayor Linda Page.

The nearly 92,000 square-foot building is three stories tall. It is also Energy Star certified.

"Designed as a warm and inviting community center, featuring Wi-Fi-powered lounge areas and ample public meeting spaces, the facility offers citizens a reason to visit their new town hall aside from simply conducting transactional government business," according to a press release.

Construction began in 2015 and cost $29 million.

Designers say public participation was critical in the design of the project.

"Items important to the public were: traditional architectural design, incorporation of the Town's history and culture, and energy efficiency."

Town leaders admit challenges came when designing and creating a structure built to last 75 years.

The facility will house more than 250 town employees.

