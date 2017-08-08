MUSC named South Carolina's top hospital for third year in a row

MUSC Health has been named the top hospital in South Carolina by U.S. News & World Report and ranks as one of the top 50 in four different specialties.

The publication just unveiled the 28th edition of its Best Hospitals rankings and MUSC Health ranked as the best hospital in the state for the third year in a row. The hospital also ranks among the top 50 in the treatment of ear, nose and throat (ENT) disorders (11th), gynecology (30th), urology (46th) and cancer (42nd). The hospital also performed well in gastroenterology, geriatrics, nephrology, neurology, orthopedics, pulmonology, and rheumatology.



"It's a reflection of our overall commitment to putting patients and their families first, advancing innovation in how we deliver care, and striving to make our communities healthier in ways that go beyond the hospital setting," MUSC Health CEO Patrick J. Cawley, M.D. said in a statement from the hospital.

MUSC's ear, nose, and throat (ENT) treatment has shown the greatest gains for the hospital. The specialty ranked number 32 in 2015, number 14 last year, and rose to number 11 in 2017.

Data from 4,500 hospitals across the country is used to create the annual rankings based on patient volume, experience, safety, and overall quality of care. For a full list of the 2017 rankings, click here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.