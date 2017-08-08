MUSC named South Carolina's top hospital for third year in a row

MUSC Health has been named the top hospital in South Carolina by U.S. News & World Report and ranks as one of the top 50 in four different specialties.More >>
A South Carolina police department is advising residents not to shoot Bigfoot after a reported sighting in North Carolina.
Authorities say they have arrested a man who fired a rifle inside a pawn shop in Ladson Tuesday afternoon.
The Berkeley County school board has selected Dr. Eddie Ingram as the new superintendent.
Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in West Ashley Tuesday night.
