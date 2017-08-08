Trial delayed for man accused of trying to join ISIS

A federal judge Tuesday delayed setting a trial date for a Ladson man accused of trying to join ISIS.

Jury selection had been scheduled in September for the trial of 18-year-old Zakaryia Abdin.

On Tuesday morning, federal judge Richard Gergel gr anted a continuance in the case.

Abdin was arrested in March as he was about to board a flight to the Middle East.

Prosecutors say Abdin originally planned an attack on US soil similar to the mass shooting at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida that left 49 people dead.

At an earlier hearing, prosecutors told Gergel they were seeking new charges against Abdin.

If convicted he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.