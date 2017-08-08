Trial delayed for man accused of trying to join ISIS

Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
Two suspicious fires destroyed a mobile home and vehicles early Tuesday morning, authorities said.More >>
Two suspicious fires destroyed a mobile home and vehicles early Tuesday morning, authorities said.More >>
As Tropical Storm Franklin moves across the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, forecasters are keeping their eyes on a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic.More >>
As Tropical Storm Franklin moves across the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, forecasters are keeping their eyes on a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic.More >>
South Carolina's attorney general filed a $100 million lawsuit against the U.S. government for money owed because of plutonium that has not yet been removed from the Savannah River Site.More >>
South Carolina's attorney general filed a $100 million lawsuit against the U.S. government for money owed because of plutonium that has not yet been removed from the Savannah River Site.More >>
A federal judge Tuesday delayed setting a trial date for a Ladson man accused of trying to join ISIS.More >>
A federal judge Tuesday delayed setting a trial date for a Ladson man accused of trying to join ISIS.More >>