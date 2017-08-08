Deputies investigating after suspicious fires destroy mobile home, vehicles

The scene of the fire at Jupiter Hill Road. (Source: Live 5)

Charleston County deputies are investigating a pair of suspicious fires that destroyed a mobile home and vehicles early Tuesday morning.

The fires happened about an hour and a half apart, according to St. Paul's Fire Chief Larry Garvin. Garvin said the first fire happened just after 1:30 a.m. at a mobile home on Jupiter Hill Road.

Garvin said the people who live at the home got out safely. Two vehicles also were burned, according to the chief.

The second fire happened just after 3 a.m on Highway 164. Garvin said a tractor and three vehicles were burned.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating both fires.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

