PGA Championship at Kiawah moves from August to May

The PGA and the PGA of America officially announced that the PGA Championship will shift from August to May starting in 2019 in Rochester on Thursday.

The announcement came up in Charlotte at the site of this years PGA Championship.

The move means that the 2021 PGA Championship, which will be held at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, will now take place in May. The exact dates aren't yet known but according to PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan, it will be sometime after Mother's Day and before Memorial Day weekend.

It's a move that the Kiawah Island Golf Resort welcomes and supports.

“Moving the PGA Championship from August to May will enhance the overall experience, both for the competitors and the many fans we will welcome to the island in 2021,” said Roger Warren, President of Kiawah Island Golf Resort. “The island is delightful to visit during any season, but May is a particularly nice time in coastal South Carolina.”

“Due to its seaside setting, shifting coastal winds constantly come into play on the Ocean Course, forcing golfers to carefully analyze club selection and plan of attack, which can change dramatically from one day to the next” explained the resort’s Director of Golf Brian Gerard. “Although the course’s durable and salt-tolerant Paspalum grass and native plants allow us to keep the course in excellent shape year-round, we are pleased with the PGA of America’s announcement today.”

"In weighing the complex evolution of the golf calendar, the PGA of America's key objectives were to promote the best interests of our signature spectator Championship, do what is best for the game and its great players, and find the most advantageous platform to fulfill our mission of serving our nearly 29,000 PGA Professionals and growing the game," said PGA of America Chief Executive Officer Pete Bevacqua. "Our analysis began in 2013 and included an extensive list of factors, including having to shift the date every four years to accommodate the Olympic Games. In the end, we determined that playing the PGA Championship the week prior to Memorial Day in May, making it the second major championship of the golf calendar, will achieve those three objectives.

"The golf calendar is dramatically different, especially in the latter portions of the schedule, than it was in the 1970s when our PGA Championship took up residence in August. We are excited about this move to May. It provides our PGA Championship a strong landing spot on the calendar and a consistent major-championship rhythm that golf fans can embrace. For nearly 85 percent of our Membership, May is also on the front-end of the golf season. This date change will allow them to engage new players and introduce various Growth of the Game initiatives entering the heart of the golf season across much of the country."

“We are thrilled to announce these two significant changes, which will greatly enhance the professional golf calendar starting in 2019,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Our thanks to the PGA of America for its partnership in what will allow both organizations to meet our short- and long-term objectives, while delivering incredibly compelling golf to our fans around the world.