BCSO: Man arrested after shooting rifle inside Ladson pawn shop

Authorities say they have arrested a man who fired a rifle inside a pawn shop in Ladson Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, around 4:11 p.m., someone went into Big Buck's Pawn Shop on 113 College Park Road.

"The subject obtained a long gun/rifle and fired rounds inside of the store," BCSO officials said.

Mike Cochran with BCSO says an initial report states there are no injuries.

Deputies and detectives are responding to the scene.

Witnesses say they saw a man fire multiple shots inside the store.

According to a witness, the man then fled to a trailer park behind the shopping center where he was detained by investigators.

