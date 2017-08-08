BCSO: Man asks to see gun, loads it and opens fire in Ladson pawn shop

Investigators on scene following shooting at pawn shop in Ladson (Source: Live 5 News)

Investigators have arrested a man they say asked to see a rifle at a Ladson pawn shop, loaded it with ammo he brought and opened fire.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has arrested Gregory Franklin Westfall of Boise, Idaho who is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, around 4:11 p.m., the suspect went into Big Buck's Pawn Shop on 113 College Park Road.

Sheriff Duane Lewis said the suspect asked to see an AR-15, pretended he wanted to buy it, then loaded it with ammunition he brought himself.

Authorities say the suspect, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, then started shooting, and the employee fired back.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect continued shooting outside and fled to a neighborhood behind the shopping center where authorities found and arrested him.

BCSO officials say law enforcement were able to find the suspect quickly after a citizen called police and told them where they saw the suspect run.

Investigators say the suspect made statements to detectives that Russians had planted something inside of his head. Authorities said they believe the suspect possibly arrived in the area about four days ago.

The sheriff's office is seeking the assistance of the ATF, and the FBI joint terrorism task force is assisting.

Multiple agencies, including the bomb squad, have responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

Deputies were also seen searching the suspect's car.

According to investigators, the suspect left a suspicious package in his vehicle and outside the store.

Mike Cochran with BCSO says an initial report states there are no injuries involved.

Witnesses earlier reported to Live 5 News that they saw a man fire multiple shots inside the pawn shop.

According to one witness, the man then fled to a trailer park behind the shopping center where he was detained by investigators.

