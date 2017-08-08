Police investigate report of shots fired near community center

Authorities investigated a report of shots fired near a community center in North Charleston.

Shortly before noon, officers responded to the Russeldale Community Center on 2248 Russeldale Road for reports of shots fired.

Officers met with a staff member who said she was with the children and heard a "pop" and thought it was a car back firing.

The woman said she saw a man in a blue shirt holding his left shoulder trying to come to the door.

She then saw him running away towards Twitty Street.

The community center was placed on lockdown while the area was being investigated.

According to police, officers were unable to locate a suspect or victim.

