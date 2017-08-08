Quantcast

Emergency crews extinguish fire at N. Charleston home - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency crews extinguish fire at N. Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have extinguished a fire at a home in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon. 

The fire was in the area of Rich Street. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly