Former Gamecock Dom Thompson-Williams Called up to Charleston

The pipeline from the University of South Carolina to the Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees continues. The RiverDogs’ parent club has announced that former South Carolina outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams has been called up to Class A Charleston on Tuesday as the RiverDogs’ August roster reshuffle continues.

2017 marks the third consecutive season a former Gamecock will suit up for the RiverDogs after pitchers Taylor Widener and Jordan Montgomery each toed the rubber in a RiverDogs uniform in 2016 and ’15, respectively.

Thompson-Williams, 22, will take the spot vacated by Carlos Vidal who was placed on the seven-day disabled list on Tuesday after leading off on Monday night in Columbia and exiting mid-game after running the bases.

The Yankees also promoted right-hander Adonis Rosa; the Dominican righty becomes the 13th RiverDog to garner promotion to the Florida State League this year. Righty Chase Hodson will take Rosa’s spot on the active roster after a brief stint in the Lowcountry a season ago.

Thompson-Williams is in his second season in the Yankees system after being selected in the fifth-round of the 2016 draft after one year on campus in Columbia in 2016. The Sioux City, Iowa native has batted .259/.355/.363 with six home runs and 38 RBI in 97 games with Staten Island since the draft, including going 39-for-141 (.277) in 41 games this season.

During his junior transfer season at South Carolina, Thompson-Williams started all 64 games with the Gamecocks while hitting .321 with eight homers and 41 RBI while ranking among the top-10 in the SEC in runs scored (58), walks (38), stolen bases (18), and doubles (17). He was a Junior College World Series champion in 2014 and made a second consecutive trip to the JUCO World Series in 2015 with Iowa Western.

Rosa, 22, becomes the 7th RiverDogs hurler to garner promotion after splitting time between the rotation and bullpen this season. The Santiago, D.R. native went 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA while striking out 79 batters with only 14 walks in 83 innings with Charleston. The 6’1” right-hander has already made two spot starts for Triple-A Scranton this year (June 17, July 18), yielding just two runs in 12 innings of work while picking up a win.

Vidal has been electric during his time in the Lowcountry this year, but has struggled to stay on the field as the native Colombian prepares for his second stint on the disabled list this year. Penciled in as the leadoff since Hoy Jun Park’s promotion, Vidal has hit .304 with a home run in 72 games. He missed most of the month of June including a rehab stint with Staten Island before returning to Charleston on July 1. Since that date, he has logged the third-highest average in the league, going 34-for-99 (.343).

Hodson, 25, gets the call up from Staten Island after allowing just one run in 13.0 innings of relief to begin the season in the New York-Penn League. The former Texas State Bobcat pitched in three innings with the RiverDogs at the end of 2016 before finishing the year in the Florida State League playoffs with Tampa.

With their retooled roster, the RiverDogs continue the series with Columbia in game two on Tuesday at 7:05 from Spirit Communications Park. The RiverDogs will roll out right-hander Freicer Perez (7-3, 2.95). The Fireflies will counter with righty Darwin Ramos (2-4, 4.64). The game can be tuned into on “The Big Talker” WTMA 1250 AM and online streaming audio via riverdogs.com and the RiverDogs TuneIn Radio app station. The RiverDogs return home start a weeklong homestand on Tuesday, August 15.