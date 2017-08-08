Quantcast

Emergency crews working accident on Rivers Ave. near Gaynor Stre - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency crews working accident on Rivers Ave. near Gaynor Street

Source: Kimberley Source: Kimberley
Source: Kimberley Source: Kimberley
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are responding to an accident on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. 

According to motorists, the incident involves a car in a ditch on Rivers Avenue near Gaynor Street. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly