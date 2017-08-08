Berkeley Co. school board selects Eddie Ingram as new superintendent

Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in West Ashley Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities say they have arrested a man who fired a rifle inside a pawn shop in Ladson Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Emergency crews have extinguished to a fire at a home in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Berkeley County school board has selected Dr. Eddie Ingram as the new superintendent.More >>
Documents obtained from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show the tarp on the Don Holt bridge was secured three days before the major collapse last month.More >>
