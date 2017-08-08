Berkeley Co. school board selects Eddie Ingram as new superintendent

The Berkeley County school board has selected Dr. Eddie Ingram as the new superintendent.

Ingram and his family were present during the announcement Tuesday night. Ingram has been in the educational field for 37 years.

He is currently the superintendent of Darlington Schools in South Carolina.

Ingram said he believes a common vision should be developed by a team not one person.

"Coming in here like a knight in shining armor saying, 'I'm going to fix this' is not an effective approach. I believe we lead through knowledge and influence not position power," Ingram said.

Ingram will start his new job on Aug. 21.

TAKE A LOOK: Ingram speaks about how this day, August 8, has special meaning to him - his plans as new superintendent pic.twitter.com/RBpzXSZ3Lt — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) August 8, 2017

