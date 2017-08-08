Emergency crews extinguish apartment complex fire in West Ashley

Emergency crews have extinguished an apartment complex fire in West Ashley Tuesday night.

Charleston fire officials say authorities received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. regarding a fire at an apartment in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive.

"Emergency responders arrived in less than 5 minutes from the time of dispatch and reported smoke venting from a second floor of the two-story apartment building," CFD officials said.

A report states firefighters worked to quickly attack the fire while searching the building for victims.The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes.

Crews are still on scene ventilating the structure and monitoring for hot spots.

"Members of the Fire Marshal Division responded to investigate the origin, cause, and circumstances surrounding the fire," CFD officials said."The investigation is ongoing at this time."

No injuries have been reported at this time.

"The Red Cross has been requested to assist, the total number of residents displaced still needs to be determined," CFD officials said.

Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded to the scene.

