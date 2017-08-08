SC police dept. issues tongue-in-cheek warning not to shoot Bigfoot

This depiction of Bigfoot appears on the group Bigfoot 911's Facebook page SOURCE: Scott Davis/Bigfoot 911

A South Carolina police department is advising residents not to shoot Bigfoot after a reported sighting in North Carolina.

A group near the Pisgah National Forest in Marion North Carolina claims they saw a Bigfoot. The group was out looking for signs of the creature in an area they call "research area number one."

The claim prompted the Greenville Police Department to issue the following a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post:

After watching this video from nearby Boone, North Carolina, Facebook followers and friends, I think we can say with some confidence that proof of Bigfoot still eludes us. If you see Bigfoot, please do not shoot at him/her, as you'll most likely be wounding a fun-loving and well-intentioned person, sweating in a gorilla costume.

John Bruner with the group Bigfoot 911 reported he saw a "large bipedal animal covered in hair."

According to Bruner, the creature then took off through the woods, supposedly breaking trees, and even throwing rocks at the team as they left the woods.

The group has about 50 member and claims to have extensive proof that Bigfoot exists, though no picture or video of this last sighting was posted.

Copyright 2017 WCSC/WYFF. All rights reserved.