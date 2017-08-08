Cougars Start Off Foreign Tour 1-0 With 92-41 Rout Of Neptune BC

The College of Charleston men’s basketball team started off its 10-day foreign tour to Ireland 1-0 with a 92-41 rout of the Neptune Basketball Club on Tuesday night at the Upper Glanmire Sports Hall.

Sophomore guard Grant Riller (Ocoee, Fla.) registered a game-high 25 points, while redshirt freshman guard Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C.) added 14 points and three steals off the bench in his unofficial CofC debut.

The Cougars played four FIBA international 10-minute quarters and defensively held Neptune BC to just 15 points in the first half – 10 points in the first quarter and five points in the second quarter. CofC was up 58-15 at halftime.

“I thought we played well tonight,” CofC Head Coach Earl Grant said. “We shared the ball which was important to see our guys be so unselfish. We scored the ball well and really got out in transition. In the first half, our defense was excellent holding them to 15 points in the first half.”

Redshirt freshman big man Osinachi Smart (Umuahia, Nigeria) turned in a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures was junior forward Jarrell Brantley (Columbia, S.C.) with 11 points and eight rebounds as well as senior guard Cameron Johnson (Athens, Ga.) with 10.

“Brevin and Osi played well tonight considering it was their first game,” Grant said. “I had a feeling with the way the score was going that Joe Chealey and Jarrell Brantley wouldn’t play as much in the fourth quarter. It was great to see Osi get a double-double and Brevin to give us a scoring punch. Hopefully, our guys will build on this for the next game, which will be a little tougher, and continue to improve as we go through the tour.”