Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/8)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-5 in a 4-2 loss to Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .257 with 19 HR's and 49 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-3 with a double (18), a walk and a K in a 4-2 win over the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .299 with 31 HR's and 76 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 7-3 loss to Miami. The Stratford alum is batting .246 with 8 HR's and 44 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 7-2 loss to San Diego. The Beaufort alum is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 40 K's in 39 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-3 with a walk, a HR, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored in a 7-1 win over Mobile. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .246 with 7 HR's and 35 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 1-0 win over Clearwater. The Ashley Ridge alum is 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 3-5 with a double (3), a run scored, 2 RBI and a K in a 12-5 loss to Boise. The Goose Creek alum is batting .278 with 5 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit.304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a win over AZL Athletics. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 6.88 ERA and 13 K's in 17 innings.