DVR ALERT: Wednesday prime time programming pre-empted by Panthers preseason game

Live 5 WCSC will carry the Carolina Panthers first preseason game Wednesday night, which will result in a one-night move for CBS prime time programming.

The game begins at 7:30 p.m. and will continue until approximately 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday night's episodes of "Big Brother," "Salvation," and "Criminal Minds will air overnight Thursday morning after late night programming.

Be sure to set your DVR to record the shows at the following times:

"Big Brother" will air after "The Late Late Show" at 1:37 a.m. Thursday

"Salvation" will air at 2:37 a.m. Thursday

"Criminal Minds" will air at 3:07 a.m. Thursday.

The episodes will also be available Thursday at CBS.com and in the CBS All Access app.

