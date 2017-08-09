Palmetto Commerce Parkway reopens after crash downed power lines

Palmetto Commerce Parkway has reopened to traffic after a crash shut down a stretch of the roadway because of downed power lines.

The parkway reopened shortly before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, roughly 80 minutes after the crash was initially reported to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

The crash knocked down a utility pole and downed power lines, knocking some 500 electric customers offline. By approximately 11:15 a.m., SCE&G said power had been restored to most of those 500 customers. The utility's outage map showed two pockets in the area with less than 20 customers each still offline.

SCE&G repairing two power poles. I've reached out to officials for crash details. pic.twitter.com/Oda1XGmIUh — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) August 9, 2017

Palmetto Commerce Parkway had been closed from Ashley Phosphate Road to Weber Drive because of the crash, Charleston County dispatchers say. The call came in to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at approximately 10:25 a.m.

North Charleston Police and Fire crews also responded.

SCANA spokesman Paul Fischer said SCE&G crews would remain on the scene repairing electrical equipment and estimated that work would be complete by 5 p.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

