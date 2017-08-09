Police: Mount Pleasant man reported missing located

Mount Pleasant Police say a man reported missing earlier Wednesday has been found.

The man had left his home Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m. and had last been seen at Subway on Belle Station Boulevard, a place he regularly visits, according to Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe.

At 4:51 p.m., Googe reported the man had been located.

No further details were provided.

