Police searching for missing Mt. Pleasant man

Mount Pleasant Police are searching for a missing man.

Police say Darren Pinckney left his home Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m. He was last seen at Subway on Belle Station Boulevard, a place he regularly visits, according to Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe.

He is also known to frequent Snowden, Belle Station, and Belle Hall Shopping Center, Googe said.

Pinckney was last seen wearing flowered shorts and a short-sleeved, striped shirt and is described as being 5'7" tall, weighing 202lbs, and is bald.

Anyone with information about Pinckney is asked to call Detective Sergeant Salata at 843-856-3032.

