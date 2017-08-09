Charleston Police release surveillance images in liquor store shoplifting

Charleston Police are trying to identify a man accused of walking out of a downtown liquor store with merchandise he didn't pay for.

The three surveillance images show a black male with multiple tattoos including a pair of lips on his left arm below his shoulder that can be seen when facing the man, an incident report states. He was wearing a black tank top, black socks and tennis shoes and black silky basketball shorts at the time of the incident.

Police say he entered East Bay Wine and Spirits on East Bay Street at approximately 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, and told a clerk who said they would be closing soon that he would "be quick."

The employee told police the man was on his cell phone and apparently talking to someone about splitting the cost of alcohol. The employee said the man brought a bottle to the cashier, but said he had left his wallet in the car and left to retrieve it. He returned and produced a credit or debit card, but it was declined, the employee said.

Police say the man then picked up a bottle of Crown Royal XR, valued at $109.99 plus tax, walked out the front door and jumped into a white Chevrolet Cavalier with SC license tag NLE655 and fled east on Wentworth Street.

Police have traced the tags back to a different vehicle, the report states.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.