Speed limit to be lowered on Folly Road

Folks on James Island will start to see some changes to the speed limit along Folly Road.

The speed limit between the James Island Connector and Fort Johnson Road is currently 45 miles per hour but that is about to change to 40.

“When we did the ‘Rethink Folly Road Study’ – one of the recommendations was to reduce the speed limit to that area,” James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey said.

Based on how many businesses are in that particular area, SCDOT decided it needed the lower speed limit, he said. The town just received notification that 40 mph limit was approved.

Neighbors who live in the area say they’re okay with the change, but say it’s rare people actually get up to the current speed limit.

“I think there are very slim opportunities to reach that speed actually with all the traffic," Deborah Jungermann, a resident of James Island, said. "So I don’t think it’s going to make a big difference, but it’s good to see people slow down a little.”

The changes will be on Folly Road from the James Island Connector to Fort Johnson Road. That’s about a two-mile stretch.

“We do want to protect the safety of pedestrians and bikers on the road. But there’s also just a lot of people going in and out of the businesses,” Woolsey said.

Jungermann added the lower speed might help but she’d really like to see more bike lanes added as well.

The actual changes will be made when SCDOT crews get time to come out and put up the new speed signs. Woolsey anticipates that will be within the next couple of weeks.

Woolsey said the new signs will be paid for by state taxpayer dollars.

