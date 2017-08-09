Police: Juvenile facing gun charges after traffic stop

North Charleston Police say a juvenile is facing multiple weapon charges after he was caught with a handgun Sunday.

The juvenile, who was not identified because of his age, faces charges of unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a handgun by a person under 18, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Members of the NCPD Special Assignment Team Officers were patrolling in the Charleston Farms Community and saw a group of subjects flee in the area of Oakwood Mobile Home Park toward the Read St. Apartments, Pryor said.

Officers saw one suspect enter a silver BMW on Mole Lane and recognized him from a previous incident where he was arrested for possession of a stolen handgun, police say.

As officers approached, the vehicle pulled off and a traffic stop was conducted on Sumner Avenue near Dutton Street because of illegal window tinting, Pryor said.

According to a report, when police approached the vehicle, neither the driver or occupants were able to provide a lawful ID and noted the front seat passenger appeared to be breathing "unusually heavily and refused to make eye contact with officers."

"He also repeatedly moved his hands towards his hips despite repeated orders not to do so," Pryor said.

Police say when he was ordered to exit the vehicle by police, he did so and then immediately spun around and placed his right hip against the side of the vehicle.

Police recovered a .45 caliber Glock Model 30 with one round chambered and an additional 10 in the magazine from the male subject, Pryor said.

