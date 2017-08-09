Quantcast

Crews working to clear tracks after train derailment in North Ch - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Crews working to clear tracks after train derailment in North Charleston

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
Picture provided Picture provided
Picture provided Picture provided
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Crews are working to clear the tracks after a train derailment in North Charleston. 

According to dispatch officials, the incident is in the area of Rivers and Durant avenues. 

Motorists say a flatbed from the train had tipped over into the street. 

Traffic had been stopped earlier, but is moving. 

No injuries were reported in the incident.  

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly