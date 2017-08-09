Franklin becomes first hurricane of the season

Hurricane Franklin is the first hurricane of the 2017 season. (Source: NOAA)

Franklin is now a Category 1 hurricane, the first hurricane of the 2017 season.

The latest data released shortly before 5 p.m. from the National Hurricane Center showed the center of Hurricane Franklin was located near latitude 20.1 North, longitude 94.9 West, or about 175 miles east-southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico.

Franklin is moving toward the west near 12 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or so.

On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to cross the

coast in the Mexican state of Veracruz Wednesday night or early Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts.

A Category 1 hurricane requires maximum sustained winds of at least 74 mph.

Some additional strengthening is expected until the center crosses the coast. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall in Mexico.

