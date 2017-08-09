911 calls: Disagreement over microwave leads to murder of two children

A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.

North Charleston Police said Raashid White, 26, stabbed and killed his nephews, eight-year-old Avery and two-year-old Aiyden Martin.

According to the coroner, Avery died on scene at the Jamison Apartments, while Aiyden died at MUSC.

Wednesday Shawn Johnson, the director of Charleston Development Academy, confirmed Avery was a rising third grader.

In a statement, Johnson wrote in part:

“For those of you who knew Avery, we ask that you remember and celebrate his big smile and inquisitive mind. He had an insatiable quest for knowledge and was always ready to share what he knew. We ask that you respect our sadness and support us with your understanding. Avery was a very loving and caring big brother to Aiyden.

We will keep that memory of Avery alive in our hearts and mind; we will keep our love of him ever fresh, and forever new; we will continue to see him with the eyes of memory, and we will cherish that memory as something very special - something very special indeed.”

A 911 call from the children’s mother released Wednesday afternoon described the scene leading up to the tragedy.

"There's an individual in the house who has mental issues and physically attacked me and now he's locked me outside of the house,” said the mother in the 911 call. “My children are screaming."

911 calls released this afternoon describe the scene at the Jamison Park Apartment Complex Monday night. Aiyden and Avery's mother remained calm as she called for help.

"I'm not sure what triggered this,” she said. “A minor disagreement over the microwave. He just physically attacked me."

A North Charleston Police report states Raashid White pushed his sister out of the apartment, locking himself and his nephews inside. According to the 911 call, six minutes later...

"Avery? Everything's okay, open the door okay?” the caller says. “[The children are] silent. I don't hear anything. I'm getting ready to panic sir."

"It's always hard when there's a child involved in the call,” said Senior Chaplain Rich Robinson with Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy. “I think whether you're a parent or not, it grabs us all in a very particular way."

Robinson was one of the Chaplains at Jamison Park apartments Monday night. The Chaplains help the families involved, but also the first responders.

"First responders we tend to see on TV that they go on a call and then after everything is fine,” he said. “But the reality is that they're just like us. They go on a call and then they hurt later as well."

Robinson said each agency has their own protocol for how first responder handle scenes like the one Monday night.

According to the 911 call from the mother of the victims, White attempted to commit suicide three times and it was documented.

White was expected to face a bond judge Tuesday afternoon, however, waived his right to a hearing that morning.

He has been charged with two counts of murder, according to North Charleston police.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.