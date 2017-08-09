Police: Traffic stop leads to 4 arrests, seizure of drugs, guns

Four men face charges after a traffic stop Wednesday by the North Charleston Police Gang Intervention Team.

Jhmel Demarcus Johnson, Terrell Jaquan Judge, and Bernard Garlington are charged with unlawful carry of a firearm, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Nathan Pelzer is charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and simple possession of marijuana, Pryor said.

All four men are from North Charleston.

The Gang Intervention Team conducted a traffic stop Wednesday of a black Nissan Sentra in the area of Rivers and Reynolds Avenue for an equipment violation, Pryor said. Officers reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and said when the occupants of the vehicle were asked to exit, the front seat passenger attempted to conceal an unknown item beneath the front seat.

That item, police say, turned out to be two grams of marijuana.

Police say they also recovered a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun fully loaded with 17 in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Pryor said all four occupants of the vehicle denied having any knowledge of the firearm, which police found in the right rear passenger floorboard.

