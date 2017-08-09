Cirque du Soleil OVO premieres in North Charleston

The North Charleston Coliseum has been transformed for the latest production Cirque du Soleil OVO, which premieres Wednesday.

"Right now, we have 19 shows touring worldwide," Cirque du Soleil publicist Nicolas Chabot said.

Cirque du Soleil is the largest theatrical producer in the world. The show features a staff of 100 people from more than 20 different countries.

The Brazilian-themed show has ten different acts and is all based on OVO, the Portuguese word for "egg."The entire show is based on a community of insects

"With this show, the theme is a bug's world. All of our acrobats are bugs in the show and they have amazing, colorful costumes," Chabot said. "I'm sure people haven't seen these acts before. OVO means "egg" in Portuguese. One day, there's a blue fly that arrives with an egg on his back, we call him the foreigner and he disrupts this harmony in the colony because he's new and he has this big egg and no one knows what it is."

"It's so fabulous what they do, it gives you goosebumps," Charleston resident Judy Lawrence said. She will be attending the North Charleston premiere on Wednesday."I'm very excited, this is my fourth. I love Cirque du Soleil. It's cultural, number one, it doesn't come from local people. It's educational."

Lawrence said she will not attend by herself. She believes Cirque du Soleil shows are for all ages.

"Family-friendly, definitely. My six-year old grandson is coming tonight," Lawrence said.

"There are different layers of humor in the show," Chabot added. "The kids will laugh at some jokes and the adults will laugh later at another joke. It's definitely entertainment for everyone."

The big question on everyone's mind is if this egg, the OVO, hatches.

"I'm not allowed to tell," Chabot said. "You'll have to come see the show."

Cirque de Soleil OVO premieres Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and runs every day through Sunday. Tickets are still available. Click this link to find out more.

