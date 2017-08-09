Union: Georgetown Steel Mill to reopen 'very soon'

The old steel mill opened in 1969, running 47 years before closing its doors in the summer of 2015. (Source: Live 5)

United Steelworkers held a news conference Wednesday about the future of the Georgetown steel mill. (Source: Live 5)

Representatives with United Steelworkers say they are confident the reopening of the Georgetown steel mill is imminent.

The union held a news conference in Georgetown to announce it had finalized a labor agreement with London-based Liberty House Group to reopen the mill. Meetings recently held in Pittsburgh led to the agreement, union officials said.

They also say the closing on the sale of the mill from ArcelorMittal to Liberty Hill, which had experienced numerous delays since it was announced in April, is also expected to happen in the very near future.

The remaining concern, according to the union, is Georgetown City Council, which could rezone the property from heavy industrial to mixed-use, thereby jeopardizing the plan to reopen the mill.

The old steel mill opened in 1969, running 47 years before closing its doors in the summer of 2015.

If the mill reopens, it could add up to 300 jobs back into the Georgetown economy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.