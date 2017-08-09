Hootie and the Blowfish back in the Lowcountry for concerts, school supplies

It's that time of the year again as Hootie and the Blowfish are back in the Lowcountry this weekend for two concerts and to give out school supplies.

The Homegrown Roundup is set for Saturday and helps more than 1600 kids get ready for school with haircuts, dental exams, eye exams and school supplies.

It's from noon to 4 p.m. at Burke High School.

