Quantcast

Emergency crews extinguish structure fire in N. Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency crews extinguish structure fire in N. Charleston

Picture provided Picture provided
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say crews extinguished a a fire in North Charleston Wednesday night. 

The fire was at the Ruby Tuesday's on the 7000 block of Northside Drive. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly