Deputies investigating after one killed in Walterboro shooting

Authorities say one person is dead following a shooting in Walterboro Wednesday night.

At 8:55 p.m., Colleton County Dispatch received a 911 call from a home on Twin Oaks Drive in reference to a shooting.

Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office say when a deputy arrived he found a female subject with a gunshot wound.

A report states medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the female deceased.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is actively working the scene as a homicide.

The deceased has not been identified.

