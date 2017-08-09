Deputies: Murder charge to be filed against man in fatal Walterboro shooting

Colleton County deputies say they will charge a 23-year-old man in a fatal Walterboro shooting.

Khilil Nirek Morgan, of Walterboro, will be booked on a charge of murder and will appear for a bond hearing at the Colleton County Detention Center, Lt. Tyger Benton said.

Morgan is accused in the death of 24-year-old Tahara Crosby. Crosby died at the scene of the Wednesday night shooting, Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said.

Colleton County dispatchers received a 911 call from a home on Twin Oaks Drive Wednesday at 8:55 p.m. about a shooting. That call, Benton said, was placed by Morgan.

Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office say when a deputy arrived he found a female subject with a gunshot wound. Deputies say the victim died at the scene.

Harvey said a forensic autopsy was underway Wednesday morning.

After his bond hearing, Morgan will be transported to Charleston County Detention Center because of medical needs and will remain there until further notice, Benton said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.