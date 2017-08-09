Victim identified in fatal Walterboro shooting

The Colleton County coroner has identified the victim in a Walterboro shooting Wednesday night.

Tahara Crosby, 24, died at the scene of the shooting, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey.

Colleton County dispatchers received a 911 call from a home on Twin Oaks Drive Wednesday at 8:55 p.m. about a shooting.

Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office say when a deputy arrived he found a female subject with a gunshot wound. Deputies say the victim died at the scene.

Harvey says a forensic autopsy is underway.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is actively working the scene as a homicide.

