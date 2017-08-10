Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/9)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-5 with a double (18), a walk and a K in an 11-5 win over Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .257 with 19 HR's and 49 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-4 with a walk and 4 K's in an 11-5 loss to the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .296 with 31 HR's and 76 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-3 with 2 walks in a 10-1 win over Miami. The Stratford alum is batting .244 with 8 HR's and 44 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Pitched 5.2 innings giving up 7 hits, 3 runs with 6 K's earning the victory and also went 1-3 from the plate in an 8-3 win over San Diego. The Beaufort alum is 3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 46 K's in 44.2 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - No game. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .246 with 7 HR's and 35 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 2-1 win over Clearwater. The Ashley Ridge alum is 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 1-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a K in a 10-2 loss to Boise. The Goose Creek alum is batting .273 with 6 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit.304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 6.88 ERA and 13 K's in 17 innings.