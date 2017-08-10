Coroner identifies victim in fatal Moncks Corner motorcycle crash

A 35-year-old Summerville man died in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning in Moncks Corner.

Jamie Benjamin Pitts died when the motorcycle he was driving veered off the right side of Cypress Gardens Road and into the woods, Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury said.

No other vehicles were involved and Pitts was not wearing a helmet, Salisbury said. He said the death has been ruled accidental.

Berkeley County dispatch confirmed the call involving an accident came in at 1:45 a.m. and that Moncks Corner Police had responded.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Salisbury said it was the 24th traffic death in Berkeley County this year.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.