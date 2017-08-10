Police investigating fatal accident in Moncks Corner

Berkeley County dispatch confirms that emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in Moncks Corner.

According to the South Carolina highway patrol traffic website, this accident is fatal.

Dispatch tells us the accident involved a single vehicle and a motorcycle on Cypress Gardens Road.

Moncks Corner police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The call came in at 1:45 a.m.

This is a developing story.

