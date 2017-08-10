Quantcast

Troopers responding to fatal accident in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Berkeley County dispatch confirms that emergency crews are on the scene of a accident in Moncks Corner.

According to the South Carolina highway patrol traffic website, this accident is fatal. 

Dispatch tells us the accident involved a single vehicle and a motorcycle on Cypress Gardens Road. 

The call came in at 1:45 a.m. 

This is a developing story. 

