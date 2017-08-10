Deputies investigating shooting in Walterboro

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is on the crime scene of a shooting that happened in Walterboro.

According to Colleton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt Tyger Benton, the call came in at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of Gadsden Loop in Walterboro.

Deputies reportedly arrived at the scene at11:35 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found one woman with a gunshot wound to the hand and another gunshot victim.

The first victim was reportedly taken to an area hospital by emergency crews and the second was taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle.

