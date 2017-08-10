5 Around Town: Back to school bashes, a dance party and Charleston Battery

The summer is winding down in the Lowcountry and that means "Back to School" events are on the calendar this weekend.

First Day Festival

The city of Charleston throws its annual back to school party on Sunday.

The annual First Day Festival is hosted by the city. Vendors will be set up at Liberty Square in Downtown Charleston for the festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Along with free school supplies, students will get free admission to the South Carolina Aquarium and tours to Fort Sumter, and other fun activities. It will only cost you $1 to park in the Aquarium or Gaillard parking garage.

Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series

The Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series wraps up with the Championship race on Sunday.

The triathlon series continues at James Island County Park with the fifth and final race of the summer. It includes a 600-yard swim, a 12-mile bike ride, and a 5K run. Contestants can register in the Men's or Women's Open/Elite divisions, age group or Masters divisions, or Clydesdale and Athena divisions. The series championship race will be Aug. 13.

Registration is $59 for this weekend's race. Registration is open online until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. On-site registration will be open Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 6 to 7 a.m. The race begins at 7:15 a.m. For more information, click here.

Shaggin' on the Cooper

Put on your dancing shoes Saturday night for another round of Shaggin' on the Cooper.

Vinyl Daze will perform at the Mount Pleasant Pier for the monthly dance party. The gates open at 7 p.m. with music from 8 to 11 p.m.Admission is $8 in advance at $10 at the gate. Children three and younger get in for free. For more information, click here.

Battery host the Bulls II

The Charleston Battery need loud and rowdy fans to turn out Saturday for the match against the New York Red Bulls II.

The club is looking for its first win since July 1. The first 500 fans through the gates at MUSC Health Stadium will get LEXUS thunder sticks. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite jersey and cheer on the team and Charleston Battery campers who will be honored at halftime.

Saturday's match is also the final dollar beer night of the season. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the match kicks off at 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Second Sunday on King

The weekend wraps up with the monthly Second Sunday on King activities in downtown Charleston.

King Street will be closed off to vehicle traffic between Calhoun and Queen Streets from 12 to 5 p.m. Businesses open their doors and everyone is invited to enjoy the shopping, dining and even live street entertainment.

For more information on any Second Sunday on King specials and to print out a pass for two hours of free parking, click here.

