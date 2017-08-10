Charleston County officials announce plans for total eclipse

The total eclipse on Aug. 21 has prompted schools, businesses and government offices to close.

The total eclipse on Aug. 21 has prompted schools, businesses and government offices to close.

LOOK HERE: Closures announced for day of total eclipse

LOOK HERE: Closures announced for day of total eclipse

Charleston County officials held a noon news conference Thursday to announce their plans for this month's total eclipse.

The eclipse will happen on Aug. 21 and the Charleston area is in the path of totality, meaning the area will be among the best places to see the rare event.

Representatives from the sheriff's office, EMS, emergency management divisions and other agencies were on hand to discuss preparations they are taking ahead of the eclipse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.